Boral Limited (BLD) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.26 on April 25th

Boral Limited (ASX:BLD – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Monday, April 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of 0.26 per share on Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 16th. This is an increase from Boral’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
Boral Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.59, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.26.
Boral Company Profile
