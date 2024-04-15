BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 841 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,870 shares of the company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 14,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 26,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 15,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.71. 111,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 402,252. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.29 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 52 week low of $62.92 and a 52 week high of $78.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.44.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Value Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VONV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report).

