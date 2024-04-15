BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Sells 2,025 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lessened its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,185 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DFIV. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional International Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $71,000.

Dimensional International Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF stock traded up $0.20 on Monday, reaching $36.43. 60,318 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,430. The company has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 52 week low of $30.80 and a 52 week high of $37.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

