BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,223 Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. (NYSE:AESI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AESI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,963,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 258.0% in the fourth quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 1,813,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,306,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions by 532.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,263,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,316 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,922,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Atlas Energy Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $18,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AESI. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Atlas Energy Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Atlas Energy Solutions from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Atlas Energy Solutions

In other Atlas Energy Solutions news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Gregory Turner sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $84,178.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,582,303 shares in the company, valued at $35,728,401.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Stacy Hock sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $998,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 970,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,385,637.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,860 shares of company stock worth $5,332,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 24.34% of the company’s stock.

Atlas Energy Solutions Price Performance

Shares of AESI stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, hitting $22.78. The company had a trading volume of 331,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,994. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.90. Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $15.28 and a one year high of $24.69.

Atlas Energy Solutions (NYSE:AESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.24). Atlas Energy Solutions had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm had revenue of $141.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.34 million. Equities analysts expect that Atlas Energy Solutions Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlas Energy Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Atlas Energy Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. Atlas Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.76%.

Atlas Energy Solutions Profile

Atlas Energy Solutions Inc engages in the production, processing, and sale of mesh and sand that are used as a proppant during the well completion process in the Permian Basin of Texas and New Mexico. The company provides transportation and logistics, storage solutions, and contract labor services. It sells its products and services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies, and oilfield services companies.

