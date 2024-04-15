BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

IJK stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $87.64. The stock had a trading volume of 35,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 409,271. The firm has a market cap of $9.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.63 and a 1-year high of $91.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.13.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

