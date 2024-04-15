BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Makes New $117,000 Investment in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 24.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 149,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,621,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 87,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 2,619 shares during the period.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYY traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $125.08. 8,862 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.83 and a 200-day moving average of $115.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $128.29.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Company Profile

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

