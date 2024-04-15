BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Invests $35,000 in The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 16.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,342 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 7.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 6.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,293 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its position in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 16,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get The New America High Income Fund alerts:

The New America High Income Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of HYB stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $7.08. 6,348 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,934. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. The New America High Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $7.41.

The New America High Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About The New America High Income Fund

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%.

(Free Report)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The New America High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The New America High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.