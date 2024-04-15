BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $744,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 995,743 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,602,000 after buying an additional 20,101 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 55.1% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,000,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total value of $171,371.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,733.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DD traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.09. The stock had a trading volume of 178,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,121,381. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.14. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.14 and a twelve month high of $78.74. The firm has a market cap of $30.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.12% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is currently 163.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Citigroup increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lowered DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.90.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.