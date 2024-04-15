BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $539,000 Stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,710 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $643,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,300,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total value of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Eric P. Palmer sold 1,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.26, for a total transaction of $340,959.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,275,786.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total transaction of $1,608,446.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $694,668.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 114,144 shares of company stock worth $39,296,330 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

CI stock traded up $2.09 on Monday, hitting $351.93. The company had a trading volume of 146,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,386. The Cigna Group has a 12-month low of $240.50 and a 12-month high of $365.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $346.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $313.73. The stock has a market cap of $102.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.56.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.54 by $0.25. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $51.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.20%.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $334.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $384.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $362.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

