BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $45,000 Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 40.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 52,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,482,000 after purchasing an additional 75,162 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 55,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF stock traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.53. 99,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,913. The stock has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.44. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.41 and a 12 month high of $59.33.

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.0237 per share. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

