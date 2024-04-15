BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Has $270,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,385.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 21,867 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 8,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $846,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, hitting $134.07. 144,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 828,061. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.59 and a beta of 1.39. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $88.64 and a 1-year high of $137.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $133.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.41.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

