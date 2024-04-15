BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 15,568.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,338,000 after buying an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at $193,761,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,557,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,288,355,000 after buying an additional 989,883 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 136.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 700,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 493.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 653,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,987,000 after acquiring an additional 543,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

FTV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Fortive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on Fortive from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Fortive from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Fortive news, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 8,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total transaction of $739,036.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,689,743.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tamara S. Newcombe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,937 shares of company stock worth $5,475,122. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $82.52. 97,145 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,593,763. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.05. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $62.70 and a 52-week high of $87.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.82.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Fortive had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 14.27%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions. The Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software, and services, including electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and connected worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

