BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. decreased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 23.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 813 shares of the company’s stock after selling 247 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 79.7% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 455.4% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $111.80. The company had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,646. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $92.79 and a 12-month high of $118.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

