BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. reduced its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,451 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 5.0% of BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $61,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,144,659,000 after buying an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,963,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,572,756,000 after purchasing an additional 72,718 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,428,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,195,820,000 after purchasing an additional 186,384 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

IVV traded up $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $515.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,007,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,837,759. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $513.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $476.72. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $405.54 and a 1 year high of $527.16. The stock has a market cap of $398.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

