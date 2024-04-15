BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE)

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 130,819.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,347,036,000 after acquiring an additional 349,828,978 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.2% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,693,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,405,000 after buying an additional 228,509 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,884,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,758,000 after buying an additional 92,793 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 2,028,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,214,000 after buying an additional 26,913 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Performance

Shares of VOE traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $149.45. 118,564 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 444,238. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $123.92 and a 52-week high of $156.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 0.87.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.