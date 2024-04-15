BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Get Free Report) dropped 6.8% on Monday . The company traded as low as $311.40 and last traded at $313.88. Approximately 955,727 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 1,206,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $336.73.

BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN Trading Down 7.8 %

The firm has a market cap of $226.36 billion, a PE ratio of 142.20 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $322.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FNGU – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000.

About BMO REX MicroSectors FANG Index 3X Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors FANG+ Index 3X Leveraged ETN (FNGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FANG+ index. The fund tracks 3x the daily price movements of an equal-weighted index of US-listed technology and consumer discretionary companies. FNGU was launched on Jan 22, 2018 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

