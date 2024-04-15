BMO Capital Markets Raises Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Price Target to $53.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.42% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LNT. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.31.

Alliant Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ LNT opened at $48.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.55. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $56.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $961.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 10.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Alliant Energy

In related news, CEO Lisa M. Barton purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.56 per share, with a total value of $53,416.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 36,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,720.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,766,000 after buying an additional 342,340 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,504,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,114,000 after buying an additional 799,601 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,692,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,496,000 after buying an additional 1,021,148 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,679,000 after buying an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,086,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,677,000 after buying an additional 117,777 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

