BML Capital Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING)

BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WING. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,586,391 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $420,864,000 after purchasing an additional 51,296 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Wingstop by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,751,221 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $205,506,000 after purchasing an additional 59,529 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,626,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $292,520,000 after purchasing an additional 370,032 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Wingstop by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,088,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $195,722,000 after purchasing an additional 86,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Wingstop by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,079,939 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $194,216,000 after purchasing an additional 422,727 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop stock traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $363.09. The company had a trading volume of 99,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 463,753. Wingstop Inc. has a 1-year low of $150.08 and a 1-year high of $379.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $269.40. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 155.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.68.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $127.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.47 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 17.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.45%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Wingstop from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Wingstop in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wingstop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.83.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 2,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.96, for a total value of $961,888.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,646 shares in the company, valued at $612,246.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kilandigalu Madati sold 1,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total transaction of $500,288.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,852,291.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,901 shares of company stock worth $5,120,605 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

