Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Short Interest Up 9.3% in March

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,960,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the March 15th total of 4,540,000 shares. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Bloomin’ Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands during the third quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 683.2% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Bloomin’ Brands Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $26.79. 1,117,970 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301,801. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 2.00. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $22.03 and a 52-week high of $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.88.

Bloomin’ Brands Dividend Announcement

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Bloomin’ Brands had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 73.67%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BLMN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bloomin’ Brands from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.90.

Get Our Latest Report on Bloomin’ Brands

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.