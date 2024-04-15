BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Sells 18,568 Shares

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. sold 18,568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total transaction of $208,147.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,148,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,291,703.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 6,109 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $71,841.84.

On Thursday, March 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 40,094 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.82 per share, with a total value of $473,911.08.

On Monday, March 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 23,774 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $279,819.98.

On Thursday, March 21st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 14,317 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $167,222.56.

On Tuesday, March 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,703 shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.95 per share, with a total value of $426,650.85.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.49. 33,226 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,538. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.34. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $9.86 and a fifty-two week high of $12.31.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.