Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Gap Up to $76.72

Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $76.72, but opened at $79.04. Blackbaud shares last traded at $79.01, with a volume of 117,531 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Blackbaud

Blackbaud Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $72.75 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,557.33, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $295.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackbaud

In other news, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total value of $366,967.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,546.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total transaction of $1,743,594.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony W. Boor sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.06, for a total transaction of $366,967.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 166,413 shares in the company, valued at $12,324,546.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $3,190,458 in the last ninety days. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 865.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,970,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,678,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,788 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Blackbaud by 2,238.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 534,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,015,000 after acquiring an additional 511,876 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blackbaud during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,589,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Blackbaud by 7.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,916,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $294,361,000 after purchasing an additional 339,922 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1,371.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 340,098 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,486,000 after buying an additional 316,992 shares in the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Blackbaud

(Get Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to nonprofits, foundations, education institutions, and healthcare organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid and Billing Management.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.