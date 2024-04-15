Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,464 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,464 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDL. Cedrus LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 94.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 53,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 25,783 shares during the last quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 4.7% in the third quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 72,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $767,000. Finally, Priebe Wealth Holdings LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter worth $669,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $36.86. 366,537 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 791,726. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $38.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.