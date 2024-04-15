Bison Wealth LLC Sells 1,338 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Bison Wealth LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,821 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,338 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total value of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534 over the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSLA traded down $5.80 on Monday, reaching $165.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,083,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,569,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $526.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.30. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.81.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

