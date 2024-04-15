Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter worth $36,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 54,032 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $645.07, for a total value of $34,854,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 99,488,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,177,109,911.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,785 shares of company stock worth $86,537,034. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $10.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $761.68. 1,013,153 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,074,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $367.35 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $761.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $654.08. The company has a market cap of $723.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 131.64, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.34.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LLY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday, April 1st. DZ Bank downgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $728.05.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LLY

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.