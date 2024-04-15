Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 2,958 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF comprises 1.5% of Bison Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 232.0% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Finally, Ramirez Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF stock traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $65.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,167. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.59. The firm has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.95. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $55.06 and a 52-week high of $67.78.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

