Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF were worth $4,139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 906.0% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 9,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Planning Inc. now owns 16,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 5,531 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPGP traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $103.17. 59,757 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,125. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.61. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a 52-week low of $83.14 and a 52-week high of $107.06.

The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

