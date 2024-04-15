Bison Wealth LLC Has $2.16 Million Stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.82% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF worth $2,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLQM. Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3,451.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Get Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

BATS FLQM traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,975 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $277.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.35. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $25.35 and a twelve month high of $28.79.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.