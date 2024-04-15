Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.40 Million Holdings in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Bison Wealth LLC lessened its stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after buying an additional 4,617,445 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 4,892.8% in the third quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,498,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,118,000 after buying an additional 2,448,526 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 602.0% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,252,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,851,000 after buying an additional 1,931,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 282.4% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,536,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,318,000 after buying an additional 1,873,200 shares in the last quarter.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Stock Performance

ARKK traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $45.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,074,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,302,679. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.18.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.