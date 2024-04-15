Bison Wealth LLC Buys 3,913 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,468 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG traded down $2.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $99.27. 504,112 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $67.58 and a twelve month high of $85.81. The company has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

