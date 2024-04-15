BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Trading Up 2.7%

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) were up 2.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $88.93 and last traded at $88.85. Approximately 546,858 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 658,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 target price on shares of BioNTech in a report on Thursday, March 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on BioNTech from $110.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BioNTech from $99.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BioNTech from $113.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.40.

BioNTech Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $20.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.43 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.90.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.59). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -1.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of BioNTech by 123.1% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 158,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,264,000 after buying an additional 87,686 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in BioNTech by 3,881.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 16,224 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 86.5% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in BioNTech by 41.6% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 484,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,595,000 after purchasing an additional 142,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter worth $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

