Billington (LON:BILN) Reaches New 1-Year High at $501.30

Billington Holdings Plc (LON:BILN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 501.30 ($6.34) and last traded at GBX 488 ($6.18), with a volume of 39492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 480 ($6.08).

Billington Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of £63.01 million, a PE ratio of 871.43 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 418.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 398.18.

About Billington

(Get Free Report)

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, fabricates, and installs bespoke steel staircases, balustrade systems, and secondary steelwork. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; protection and fall prevention systems; and site hoarding solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Billington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Billington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.