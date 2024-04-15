Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $913,000 Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,313 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 283 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the first quarter worth about $31,000. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total value of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.50, for a total value of $1,210,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 32,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.49, for a total transaction of $520,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 69,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,030,317.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,360 shares of company stock valued at $7,184,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Price Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $173.25 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $193.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $163.10 and its 200 day moving average is $141.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 38.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on QCOM shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.90.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

