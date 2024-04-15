Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $738,000 Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AOS. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in A. O. Smith by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 976,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after acquiring an additional 29,612 shares during the period. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at $1,258,000. Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its stake in A. O. Smith by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 34,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $610,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth $412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith stock opened at $86.50 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52 week low of $63.88 and a 52 week high of $89.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $988.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.89 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 14.45%. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is currently 34.59%.

AOS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price objective on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.67.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,176.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 24,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $2,048,020.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares in the company, valued at $4,728,072.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,631 shares of company stock worth $8,042,535. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

