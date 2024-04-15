Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $716,000 Stake in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Lauer Wealth LLC lifted its stake in GSK by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Lauer Wealth LLC now owns 8,534 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC acquired a new stake in GSK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of GSK by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,272 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GSK shares. Citigroup raised GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Guggenheim upgraded GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK Stock Performance

NYSE:GSK opened at $40.95 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a fifty-two week low of $33.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.70.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.45% and a net margin of 16.24%. Research analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a $0.3564 dividend. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

About GSK

(Free Report)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.