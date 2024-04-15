Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $611,000 Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,684 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in ANSYS by 135.7% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in ANSYS by 854.5% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total transaction of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANSS stock opened at $334.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $338.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.01 and a 12-month high of $364.31.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.71 by $0.23. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.75.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

