Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Has $556,000 Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,437 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,528 shares during the quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,644,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $54,578,000 after acquiring an additional 815,850 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Enbridge by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 229,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after buying an additional 102,850 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Enbridge by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 8,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Enbridge by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,491,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,704,715,000 after buying an additional 4,400,848 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Enbridge by 323.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 665,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $239,680,000 after acquiring an additional 508,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Enbridge in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.20.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $34.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.03 and a 1-year high of $40.30.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

