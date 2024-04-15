Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.2% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 33,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 139,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,121 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 101,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 13,122 shares in the last quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 12,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,653,151 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,029,000 after purchasing an additional 530,405 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BMY opened at $48.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $98.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.39. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $47.58 and a 1 year high of $70.93.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.18%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BMY. Bank of America lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Redburn Atlantic lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

