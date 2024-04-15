Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC Buys 9,907 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,127 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,907 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UBS. Norges Bank bought a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,182,724,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 37.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,271,454,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104,407 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in UBS Group by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 14,685,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $273,197,000 after purchasing an additional 649,270 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in UBS Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after purchasing an additional 389,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,144,000 after buying an additional 95,547 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on UBS shares. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley raised UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of UBS stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.08. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $32.13.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.18). UBS Group had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 43.70%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBS Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a yield of 0.82%. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 2.00%.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

