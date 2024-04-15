Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Stock Holdings Lessened by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp trimmed its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,126 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 81.9% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 90.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 30.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 80.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total transaction of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,186.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 28,042 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.80, for a total value of $2,293,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 429,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,105,206.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.43, for a total value of $290,153.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,823,186.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,394 shares of company stock worth $4,206,247 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Best Buy from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Best Buy from $68.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush raised their price objective on Best Buy from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.60.

Best Buy Stock Performance

NYSE BBY traded down $1.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.91. 1,627,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,025,071. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.30 and a fifty-two week high of $86.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.58 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 20th. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.08%.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

