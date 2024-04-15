Berkshire Hathaway Inc Buys 413,227 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 413,227 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.58 per share, with a total value of $10,570,346.66. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 69,044,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,151,761.52. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

On Wednesday, April 10th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 513,104 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $13,320,179.84.

On Monday, April 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 938,896 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.98 per share, with a total value of $25,331,414.08.

On Thursday, April 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,250,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.76 per share, with a total value of $34,700,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 189,759 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.25 per share, with a total value of $5,550,450.75.

On Monday, March 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48.

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 333,916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.94 per share, with a total value of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 521,804 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 234,194 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, with a total value of $6,737,761.38.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,188,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $34,915,320.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $25.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.03. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $31.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LSXMA. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $19,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 46.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,744,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,449,000 after buying an additional 3,416,321 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,925,000. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 10.7% during the third quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 235,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,982,000 after buying an additional 22,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 55,885.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 15,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 15,089 shares in the last quarter. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

(Get Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through SXM App for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.