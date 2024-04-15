Berenberg Bank Raises Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Price Target to GBX 5,400

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,900 ($62.02) to GBX 5,400 ($68.35) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.11% from the company’s current price.
ITRK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Thursday, December 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Intertek Group to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($63.28) price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 4,751 ($60.13).
In related news, insider Jeremy (Jez) Maiden bought 114 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,032 ($63.69) per share, with a total value of £5,736.48 ($7,260.45). Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.
About Intertek Group
Intertek Group plc engages in the provision of quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Consumer Products, Corporate Assurance, Health and Safety, Industry and Infrastructure, and World of Energy.
