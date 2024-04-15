Benchmark Boosts MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) Price Target to $28.00

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Benchmark from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.75% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities raised MaxLinear from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised MaxLinear from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on MaxLinear from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.09.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MaxLinear

MaxLinear Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE MXL traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $22.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. MaxLinear has a 12-month low of $13.43 and a 12-month high of $35.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.01.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $125.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.06 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MaxLinear will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MaxLinear

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 5,183 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth about $864,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 22.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 4.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,387 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,457,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of MaxLinear by 26.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,947 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MaxLinear, Inc provides communications systems-on-chip solutions worldwide. Its products integrate various portions of a high-speed communication system, including radio frequency, high-performance analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, security engines, data compression and networking layers, and power management.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.