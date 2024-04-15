B&D White Capital Company LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

B&D White Capital Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 22,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,000. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 1.2% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 13,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 441,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,430,000 after acquiring an additional 161,791 shares during the last quarter. White Wing Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,584,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,180,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VBR traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $181.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,755. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.09. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $148.75 and a 52 week high of $192.44.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

