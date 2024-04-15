B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 193,640 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 98.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,640 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter valued at $1,580,608,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in RTX by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,726,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,871,000 after acquiring an additional 256,215 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 0.5% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,059,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,735,000 after purchasing an additional 60,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 367 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $33,995.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,252,769.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock worth $3,448,188 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Stock Up 1.0 %

RTX stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $101.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,741,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,254,517. The company has a market cap of $134.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.63. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $104.91.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.74 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of RTX from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.