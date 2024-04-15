B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Avantis US Equity ETF accounts for about 11.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.77% of Avantis US Equity ETF worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.
Avantis US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. 95,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.
Avantis US Equity ETF Profile
The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.
