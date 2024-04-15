B&D White Capital Company LLC Sells 1,502 Shares of Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

B&D White Capital Company LLC decreased its position in Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,502 shares during the quarter. Avantis US Equity ETF accounts for about 11.6% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. B&D White Capital Company LLC owned 0.77% of Avantis US Equity ETF worth $37,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVUS. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis US Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $139,000.

Get Avantis US Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis US Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $86.65. 95,691 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,820. The stock has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis US Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $68.68 and a twelve month high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

Avantis US Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.