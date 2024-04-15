B&D White Capital Company LLC Purchases 7,871 Shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

B&D White Capital Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF makes up about 0.9% of B&D White Capital Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.44. 166,076 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,246. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $65.09. The stock has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.93 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.68.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

