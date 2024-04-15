B&D White Capital Company LLC Invests $586,000 in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,100 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.71.

Starbucks Stock Performance

Starbucks stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $85.74. 3,431,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,293,969. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $84.29 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.61. The company has a market cap of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.96%.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $375,665 in the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

