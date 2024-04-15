B&D White Capital Company LLC Has $1.10 Million Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

B&D White Capital Company LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the quarter. B&D White Capital Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 21,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 27,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $59.30. The company had a trading volume of 448,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,786. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200 day moving average of $55.25. The firm has a market cap of $27.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $61.18.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

