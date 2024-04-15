B&D White Capital Company LLC Acquires Shares of 14,300 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $1,800,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 15,777 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,041 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $318,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 65,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after purchasing an additional 19,580 shares during the period. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Barclays downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Benchmark downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.88.

Helmerich & Payne Stock Performance

HP stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.86. 250,786 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,014. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.51. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.41 and a 1-year high of $46.55.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The company had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

