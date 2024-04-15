Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Makes New $679,000 Investment in Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital Co. (NYSE:OBDC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the 4th quarter worth $166,000. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

Insider Activity at Blue Owl Capital

In other news, Director Edward H. Dalelio purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $45,210.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,690.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE OBDC opened at $15.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.91. Blue Owl Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OBDC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $411.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.42 million. Blue Owl Capital had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 50.14%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Blue Owl Capital Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Blue Owl Capital’s payout ratio is 68.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OBDC has been the subject of several analyst reports. B. Riley downgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Blue Owl Capital

About Blue Owl Capital

(Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in direct and fund of fund investments. The fund makes investments in senior secured, direct lending or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments, first lien, unitranche, and second lien term loans and common equity investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.